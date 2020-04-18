Therapy Dog Spreads Joy To Pediatric Patients In Baltimore During COVID-19 Pandemic – CBS Baltimore

Explaining to youngsters what is taking place worldwide now amidst the coronavirus pandemic can be really challenging.

That is particularly real for unwell youngsters that currently invest a lot time in the healthcare facility.

But currently, patients at Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital are obtaining coronavirus lessons from a yellow laboratory, Babs.

She walks around the healthcare facility revealing youngsters exactly how she cleans her paws as well as exactly how she remains tidy amidst the coronavirus pandemic, done in hopes of obtaining them to follow her lead.

Babs has actually brought smiles to all patients, a number of whom have actually not had the ability to see site visitors, and even relative.

