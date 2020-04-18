Therapy dog Loki delivers care packages to health workers battling coronavirus

Appearing on “Fox & Friends Weekend” with hosts Jillian Mele, University of Maryland Medical pupil Caroline Benzel defined that Loki had began offering care lengthy earlier than the outbreak.

“So, Loki is a two-and-a-half-year-old Rottweiler. She was given to me the same week I was accepted to medical school. And so, we thought it would be a good idea to make her a therapy dog for the hospital there,” she said. “And, as you can see, it’s kind of taken off.”

Benzel told Fox 17 that prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, she and Loki would spend three days per week visiting sufferers and lifting spirits on the hospital.

However, as soon as a moratorium was placed on all animal remedy visits, they determined to “take it to the next level.”

She says it was after that, the duo started FaceTiming with the sufferers and healthcare workers to present digital help. Benzel quickly seen the pressure nurses have been going by way of having to put on private protecting gear (PPE) across the clock.

“Everyone was wearing PPE 24/7 and because of that, they were getting rashes and irritation from wearing masks,” she informed Fox 17.

And so, the thought of “hero therapeutic kits” was born.

In the kits, which the medical pupil compiled by way of donations through an Amazon Wishlist, Benzel and Loki present healthcare workers with issues like therapeutic lotion and moisturizer, Gold Bond powder, chewing gum, chapstick, and tea.

“What has the reaction been?” requested Mele.

“It’s been nothing but positivity and support,” Benzel replied. “I think that there [have] been a lot of people who just kind of need other people in the background to show them that they are being supported up on the front lines. Whether it be first responders, nurses, custodians…And, we have been trying to do that for people.”

As of Saturday morning, round 3,000 kits have been donated — and the trouble is not simply in Maryland.

Loki’s followers in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and North Carolina have been impressed by her actions and have been making care packages to present their appreciation to all hospital workers as nicely.

Anyone who desires to donate to Loki and Benzel’s marketing campaign can order merchandise from their Wishlist or message them to donate funds for merchandise through Venmo.

“It’s been really hard being a full-time medical student and not being able to be there because we have pulled back and now everything is through Zoom,” she concluded. “So, this is the best that I can do to try to make things better for all of my co-workers out there on the front lines, you know, making a difference for people.”