Theodore Roosevelt statue will be removed from the front steps of the Museum of Natural History

Following the museum’s request to remove the statue, which features the nation’s 26th President on a horse with a Native American man looking at one side and an African man standing on the other, the mayor’s office announced the approval.
“The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior,” de Blasio’s office said in a statement to CNN. “The city supports the museum’s request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue.”
While it had been meant to celebrate Roosevelt as a “devoted naturalist and author of works on natural history,” the statue also “communicates a racial hierarchy that the museum and members of the public have long found disturbing,” a press release on the museum’s website said.
No date has been set for the removal and the mayor’s office is still attempting to determine next steps, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office told CNN Sunday.
The statue, titled “Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt”
was commissioned in 1925 and made its debut in 1940 as an ingredient of the state’s larger memorial to Roosevelt, based on the museum.
“To comprehend the statue, we must recognize our country’s enduring legacy of racial discrimination — as well as Roosevelt’s troubling views on race,” the press release said. “We must also acknowledge the museum’s own imperfect history. Such an effort does not excuse the past but it can create a foundation for honest, respectful, open dialogue.”
Last week, in neighboring New Jersey, trustees at Monmouth University
voted to eliminate President Woodrow Wilson’s
name from the campus’s Great Hall.
“Wilson was a controversial politician, who never actually set foot in the current building,” university president Patrick Leahy said in a statement to students on Juneteenth
. “Removing his name, and incorporating these earlier names, connects the centerpiece of our campus more accurately to our historical roots and eliminates a symbolic barrier to the important work of creating a truly welcoming and inclusive space in the Great Hall.”
The school will alternatively honor its lead designer Julian Abele, one of the first professional trained African American architects, based on a statement from the university.
Wilson, for whom the Princeton University Public and International Affairs
school is termed for, once called racial segregation
“a benefit” and defended the enslavement of Black people by saying slaves “were happy and well-cared for.”
He also denied admission to African American men and sought to exclude them from the school’s history
when that he was president of the university in 1902.
Source link
Post Views: 17