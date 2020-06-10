Theo Walcott to miss Premier League restart for Everton after surgery | Football News

Watch Merseyside derby dwell on Sky Sports and Sky Pick; Liverpool may win Premier League title at Goodison Park if Arsenal beat Manchester City on June 17
By Alan Myers, Sky Sports News reporter
Last Updated: 10/06/20 3:26pm
Everton ahead Theo Walcott will miss the restart to the Premier League season after present process belly surgery.
The 31-year-old had an operation on Monday night, having developed signs following a return to coaching with the membership as they put together to face Liverpool within the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on June 21- dwell on Sky Sports.
Walcott will now work with the membership’s medical group and is anticipated to make a return to coaching in 4 weeks.
The former Arsenal participant, who joined Everton for £20m in January 2018, had performed 25 instances in all competitions this season earlier than the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, midfielder Andre Gomes picked up a slight knock in coaching however is anticipated to return to coaching subsequent week.
Jean-Phillipe Gbamim and Yerry Mina have each been dominated out with accidents for the reason that Premier League membership’s return to coaching.