Theo Epstein On Cubs’ Trade Deadline Plans

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein spoke with media members consisting of Russell Dorsey from the Chicago Sun-Times onFriday Epstein dealt with a large range of subjects consisting of the trade deadline, the Cubs’ objectives, and the trade landscape in the league as a whole.

“There are a lot of years when we know we have an impactful move or two in us. It’s just a matter of finding it and executing on it,” stated Epstein in a quote offered by Dorsey. “This year, the moves might be more complimentary and there might be more internal solutions.”

Epstein has a history of going out in front of the Cubs’ deadline plans with the media, setting expectations for a fanbase that each year considers a smash hit offer. Epstein seems set expectations listed below that level. Specifically, Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer are searching for a lefty for the bullpen, per Bruce Levine of 670thescore. com (via Twitter). Of course, Levine clarifies, the genuine intent is obtaining any bullpen arm that can retire left-handed batters.

The Cubs have however one southpaw in the pen currently: Kyle Ryan has actually appeared in 9 of the Cubs’ 25 video games so far, however a. 364 BABIP and 50% FB/HR ratio have actually added to a second-rate 7.04 ERA/7.61 FIP. His 4.06 anticipated FIP might generate the idea that Ryan’s seen some misfortune on …