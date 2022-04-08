“If the Russian peacekeepers are not able to fulfill their powers in full, then we should think about another level of international peacekeeping forces. “And the issue of strengthening that lever should be discussed with the Russians.” “A1 +”Vigen Khachatryan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction, said in a conversation with “Armenpress” referring to the advance of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the village of Parukh, Artsakh, on Karaglukh hill.

VJ Khachatryan also referred to the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow today that Russia is interested in having close cooperation with Armenia in the cultural, humanitarian and educational spheres.

The Russian Foreign Minister also raised the issue of the need to strengthen the common educational, scientific and linguistic space, to increase the number of Russian schools in Armenia.

“We must explain to them that the state language of the Republic of Armenia is Armenian, նախ we are first of all interested in our people mastering Armenian normally. We even have high-ranking officials who do not speak Armenian well. “Any of our colleagues should be reminded that the state language of Armenia is Armenian,” the deputy responded.

