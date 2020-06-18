Then The Truth Comes Out

After a “noose” was discovered in a park in Harlem last weekend, Governor Cuomo was quick to use it to shame the United States for its “racist past.” Unfortunately for Cuomo, however, he ended up with egg on his face after the truth behind the noose later came out.

It all started last Saturday, when someone snapped a photo in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem of what was quickly dubbed a “noose” that appeared to be hanging from a tree near the historic Fire Watch Tower, according to WNBC-TV. Without waiting to get the facts behind what the rope could be, Cuomo was quick to use the noose to fuel his radical anti-American agenda.

“I am disgusted by the recent discovery of a noose — the epitome of hatred and an evil icon of our nation’s racist past — in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park,” Cuomo said in a statement released on Tuesday. “New York is no place for hate, and the progress we’ve made as a society will not be undone by the work of a few cowards.”

Within hours of this statement coming out, however, the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force concluded that this was not an act of hate, and the rope was not a noose at all. The task force said that it “investigated this incident thoroughly,” and officers concluded that “according to the park director, it was left over from a construction scaffold that was removed in the fall. The rope was used to hoist construction materials.”

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force investigated this incident thoroughly. According to the park director, it was left over from a construction scaffold that was removed in the fall. The rope was used to hoist construction materials. @NYPDDetectives @NYPDShea https://t.co/kWCBCbI1qd — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) June 16, 2020

Whoopsie! Perhaps Cuomo should have waited to get his facts straight before rushing to judgement. Like typical modern Democrats, however, Cuomo doesn’t let little things like facts stop him from jumping to radically premature conclusions and from shaming the U.S.

It also should come as no surprise that a mainstream media outlet isn’t buying the task force’s conclusion that this wasn’t actually a noose.

“I don’t see how a rope like that could’ve stayed this long through winter storms through wind. And it’s just perfectly there?” the station quoted Kanene Holder as saying. Holder added that if the “noose” really wasn’t meant to convey hate, construction crews must be given better training so that they don’t leave hateful images like this one laying around anymore.

“If we want to think about what the noose symbolizes, it is literally a direct threat on the lives of black people in this country for centuries,” she said.

Oh, what a world we now live in.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 18, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

