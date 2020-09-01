Themoemoe Kids Smartwatch, Kids GPS Tracker Watch Kids Waterproof Smart Watch Phone GPS Tracker with SOS Two Way Call (Blue)



Themoemoe Waterproof Kids Tracker Smart Watch- with more function: LBS tracker and SOS, Voice Monitor and Remote Camera,

two-way call, Camera, Alarm clock. Easy to use, keep your kids safer and happier.





How to set it up?

1. Insert a correct mirco-sim card.

2. download the application SeTracker2

3. Register with the registration ID on the back cover of the watch. 4. Log in and get all the features.





How to solve “device offline” problem?

1.Check whether there are signal bars and “↑↓” symbol on the watch.

2.If there is no signal bars, please check whether the sim was inserted correctly, and go to a good signal place and check

it.

3.If there is no “↑↓” symbol, please open the data and voice plan for the sim card.

4. Please contact us feel free if any problem.

How to adjust the time？

A:Send SMS reset time: pw,123456,time,hour,minute,second,date,year,month,day,day#

For example: pw,123456,time,10.21.00,date,2014.07.24#

The watch you bought is positioned and will be 0.4-5 miles based on local network and signal. The positioning of the watch is

based on your location’s signal transmission station and is also related to the network signal in your area. You need to

locate multiple times to get the exact positioning.

【TWO-WAY CALL】Insert the SIM card into the kids smartwatch, Download a SeTracker2 app. Only compatible with 2G network GSM SIM card, In US. We recommend SpeedTalk Or T-mobile. Then you can call them at any time or send the message in any way.

【POSITION TRACKER】This kids watch uses Local Base Station (LBS) systems, You can know your child’s location at any time. But [Notes]: The positioning of the watch is based on your location’s signal transmission station and is also related to the network signal in your area. When Kids are indoor or at poor gps signal place. The positioning error will be 0.3~4 miles.

【IP68 WATERPROOF】Kids smart watch phone adopt international standard IP67 waterproof. No need to worry about the watch will be damaged while rainning, kids washing hands or swimming. Your kids can enjoy their happy swimming and shower time!

【CLASS MODE, NO DISTURB】 — When kids at school or class, parents no need worry about whether the kids smart watch will bother them. Parents can set 3 time periods on ”Do Not Disturb” mode. This functions will be forbidden against all features like call, game, camera, but except SOS emergency.

【MORE FUNTION SMART WATCH】Upgrade to HD Touch Screen new designed. Compatible with Speedtalk mobile, makes call easier, voice chat. flashlight, camera, LBS location, phone book, talk-back, footprint, alarm clock, safe area, sos, game, two way call.