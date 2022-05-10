Happy! State: at the university place: is: had: «Let’s explore և: Let’s find out the world» entitled: student: workshop, which: to organize were RA: KGMSN Education: Development: և: innovations national: center: և: YSU–n::

The workshop was attended by about 200 students of 7-12 grades in schools of all regions of Armenia, who presented their research work and results in various professional departments. The aim of the event was to promote the implementation of research activities at the school, to promote the professional orientation of the students և to expand the university-school cooperation.

The participants were greeted by the Deputy Minister of Education and Science Zhanna Andreasyan, noting the students’ participation in the workshop.

“Being student-centered means creating conditions and environments where our students will understand that they are being listened to, that their words are relevant. We hear you not only because you are our disciples, but also because we have much to learn from you. This is the way of development, our role is to guide you, “said Zhanna Andreasyan, expressing confidence that this environment will contribute to the students’ professional orientation.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that education does not end in school, but continues throughout life.

“Today, students, by presenting their projects, contribute to the full implementation of project-based learning, which we are trying to make mandatory by the new state standard of general education,” said the Deputy Minister, emphasizing that such workshops will be regular.

According to YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, the workshop is another opportunity to show the flight of free thought of the participants.

“I am glad that the students chose the topics themselves and developed the exam-analytical thinking. “Pedagogues who encourage free, unfettered analytical thinking make an invaluable contribution to the further development of Armenia,” he said.

The participants of the workshop were also greeted by Lilit Mkrtchyan, Head of the Educational Innovations and Research Department of the CDPF. “It is not accidental that we chose YSU as a partner in organizing the workshop. Alma Mater is not only an environment for learning, but also for creating ideas. There have been cases when even 2-3 teachers worked with one student, creating brilliant examples of interdisciplinary connections. It is possible that the teacher and the student came together to solve the problem. ”

The workshop was opened by YSU SSS President Mary Panosyan and RA school principals.

Mary Hayrapetyan, an 8th grader at Shinuhayr Secondary School in Syunik Marz, presented the topic “Art and Craft in Medieval Armenia.” He linked the development of medieval crafts with today, proposing to develop the current culture and industry with new methods.

The students of 9-12 grades of Gegharkunik secondary school of Gegharkunik region presented the topic “Bullying and its consequences”. In a conversation with us, the students mentioned that they chose the topic, taking into account that bullying has a great impact on different segments of society, especially targeting 13-15 year olds.

“We have suggested that this topic be discussed a lot in the communities, outside of them, so that our society is informed, so that it does not become a victim of bullying,” the schoolchildren stressed.

The 11th grade students of Qaghsi Secondary School of Kotayk Marz presented “Winter Sports in Armenia. Problems of the sphere and the vision of development ” They offered to promote the popularization of skiing in Armenia, which will contribute to the development of winter sports, will allow a better presentation to the world.

Thus, the workshop provided an opportunity for the participating students to present their research work to a wide audience, to improve their research skills, to develop communication skills, creative thinking, as well as to connect with students from other schools.

All the students participating in the workshop were given certificates. At the end of the event, the students of YSU Charles Aznavour Cultural Center performed music.

