theHunter: 2019 Edition – PlayStation 4

theHunter: Call of the wild 2019 Edition offers the most immersive hunting experience ever created. Step into a beautiful open world teeming with life, from majestic deer, ghost-like lynx and awe-inspiring cape buffalo, down to the countless birds, critters and insects of the wilderness. Every inch of the 100-square mile (256 Square kilometer) world is crafted using apex, award-winning technology crafted by avalanche Studios during a decade of developing explosive action and hunting games. In addition to its rich single player experience, thehunter: Call of the wild 2019 Edition offers unique multiplayer Options – cooperative and competitive – for up to 8 players. Share the Ultimate hunting experience, and earn those bragging rights!.

Different species – different challenge

Become a Hunter. Design the hunt

Share hunting experiences and the Hunter Club. Earn bragging rights

Includes all 11 available DLC