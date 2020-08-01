Thea Liddle skeletal remains found in Byron Bay bushland 

May 31 st 7.45 pm: Theo Hayez and an unnamed buddy were captured on CCTV electronic camera at a regional bottle store in Byron Bay.

May 31 st 11 pm: The last validated sighting ofHayez He was spotted leaving the Cheeky Monkey’s bar.

June 1st AM: The last validated WhatsApp message was sent out from Theo’s phone.

June 1st 1: 42 pm: Theo’s phone pinged for the last time.

June sixth: Theo was reported missing out on to regional authorities.

June 9th: Police carried out a significant land, sea and air search in the Byron Bay location with the help of rescue officers, the State Emergency Service, a lifesaver helicopter and lifesavers.

June 10 th: Locals and other backpackers signed up with in the look for Theo.

June 10 th-June 16 th: SES teams, the canine team, lifeguards, regional volunteers and authorities are continuing to browse the Byron Bay headlands, east and north of the town, in addition to beaches and swamps.

June 16 th: Theo’s mom Vinciane Delforge, informed a French broadcaster in Belgium she is holding out hope her kid is safe and well, however stated his disappearance is totally out of character.

June 17 th: Theo’s dad Laurent Hayez takes a trip to Byron Bay to assist look for his kidTheo He makes a psychological plea asking Australia to keep trying to find his kid and promises to remain in the nation up until he is found.

He states he hopes WhatsApp will work together with authorities to translate the messages that Theo last sent out – an accomplishment, he states, which might alter the course of the search.

Police admit they are still ‘baffled’ by the case, and are keeping all lines of query open.

Homicide investigators sign up with in on the look for Theo.

July 3rd: NSW Police reveal the major look for the teen had actually been aborted, however examinations are continuous.

July 12 th: Theo’s sad dad flies house.

July 17 th: Top forensic psychologist Tim Watson-Munro states thinks Theo might have been the victim of an unidentified serial killer, in addition to 2 20- year-old backpackers who went missing on the NSW north coast months prior.

July 18 th: Theo’s moms and dads expose they think he is still alive and are holding out hope he is in a commune.

August: A devoted group of Byron Bay residents have actually brought in cadaver dogs to look for missing out on Belgian traveler Theo Hayez.

The canines and their handlers searched bushland in the Arakwal National Park consisting of Tallow Beach.

September: Theo’s dad Laurent Hayez gets here back in Australia to continue his look for his kid.

September 16 th: Police abort the look for Theo and refer his case to the coroner.

October 13 th: Theo’s household validate a cap found in thick bushland close to where the missing out on backpacker’s phone last ‘pinged’ came from him.