The16th Khachaturian International Competition organizers move event online amid COVID-19 – Panorama

The annual Khachaturian International music competitors introduced a choice to carry the competitors nearly this yr. The 16th version of the event will open on June 6 – the birthday anniversary of the famend Armenian composer.

“Considering the situation with novel coronavirus and the movement restrictions exercised throughout the world, the organizers have made a decision to hold the competition online. The course of the competition, including the opening and final concerts will be livestreamed on the official webpage of the competition,” Aram Khachatryan Cultural Foundation reported in a launched assertion.

It is famous that the organizers plan to supply some revolutionary technological options through the event. This yr the competitors shall be profiled within the career of violin enjoying. Violinists aged 16 to 32 could submit purposes at [email protected]

The Khachaturian International Competition strives to disclose proficient younger musicians and open new alternatives for his or her skilled development.

The Khachaturian International Competition enjoys extensive recognition within the international musical world. It is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions and is the one competitors in Armenia, privileged to be held below the requirements of this world-scale establishment. The quantity and geographical protection of the purposes develop yr by yr. The Competition is held with the assist of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.