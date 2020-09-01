The Zendure SuperTank Pro is a great travel charger for optimists

Zendure’s SuperTank Pro is the company’s newest and best portable charger, with faster speeds, more USB-C ports, a refined design, and an improved OLED screen. It’s a fantastic product, but in a world without travel, it’s nearly useless.

The SuperTank Pro — launching on Kickstarter for an early price of $149 ahead of a final $249 retail price — is an updated version of the original SuperTank from 2019. It has the exact same capacity as the previous model at 26,800mAh / 96.48Wh battery (the maximum that you can legally take on a commercial flight according to Federal Aviation Administration rules), but it’s upgraded the ports considerably. Instead of a USB-C / USB-A split, the SuperTank Pro fully embraces the future with four USB-C ports along with higher and more consistent power output.

Good Stuff More and faster USB-C ports

Useful OLED screen

Improved design Bad Stuff Pricey

Needs 100W charger for fastest recharging

The original SuperTank offered a hodgepodge of charging standards: one USB-C port supported 100W input / output, and the second was limited to just 60W out. The first USB-A port…