The young leaders of West Africa’s streetwear revolution

Streetwear has actually constantly had to do with more than simply clothes. Over the last 3 years it has actually ended up being a worldwide phenomenon, affected by a Do It Yourself, no-holds-barred mindset revealed through style, music, art, dance and skateboarding.

And though streetwear has actually ended up being popular all over the world, various locations have their own models, consisting of West Africa, where style is progressing as young individuals take streetwear’s history of hip hop and skate culture impacts and integrate it with regional designs to interact their own truths.

In nations like Ghana and Nigeria, whose youth populations have actually skyrocketed– 57% of Ghanians and over 60% of Nigerians are under 25– style has likewise end up being a method for young individuals to speak their minds and be heard by their neighborhoods and the larger culture. Here are some of the most amazing streetwear brand names active in West Africa today.

Waffles N Cream

Waffles N Cream Credit: Baingor Joiner for Wafflesncream

In Nigeria, Waffles N Cream are blazing a trail in streetwear style. “Skate community and family,” is how creator Jomi Marcus-Bello explained the brand name’s values over e-mail. Starting as an online way of life brand name in 2009, Waffles N Cream has actually turned into a worldwide acknowledged skate team, who are likewise behind Lagos’s initially skate store, developed in 2017 …