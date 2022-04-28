A GAZ machine gun escaped from the firing position, the crew of the battery left without control panicked, trying to defend themselves by possible means. According to this decision, actions like Gevorgyan caused severe damage, twenty battery reservists and servicemen were killed.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
There is no news about Russian-Ukrainian talks. Peskov
Spokesman for the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that there is no news about the Russian-Ukrainian talks. Journalists asked the Kremlin representative...
“They were asking, where are our children, when will they come home? The prime...
The parents of the killed and missing servicemen met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The group of seven people agreed to meet with the Prime...
The government, well aware of the power of the youth, having used it in...
Political technologist Armen Badalyan considers the involvement of young people in the protests of the last days extremely important և the actions with the...
Ameriabank introduces new design payment cards (Video)
Ameriabank presents a new design of payment cards created by the "handwriting" of the bank's customers. The brightest element of the new concept of card...
Armenian startup produces hand prostheses from scratch (Video)
They design, model, print and assemble with 3D printers. Young members of ArmBionics startup create hand prostheses from scratch. The startup director and co-founder...