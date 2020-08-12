The Xbox Series X could launch on November 6th

Microsoft verified today that the Xbox Series X will launch in November, however the business could be targeting a really particular date: November6th While the continuous coronavirus pandemic might impact Microsoft’s precise launch date for the Xbox Series X, suppliers appear to be preparing for November 6th particularly.

An confidential tipster, who just recently acquired an unreleased Xbox Series X controller, sent me an image previously today of what is declared to be package that these controllers are kept in at suppliers. The box particularly informs retailers (that get the deliveries) not to offer or show the controllers till November6th Microsoft has actually utilized comparable orange “street date” sticker labels on plans at its retailers in the past, too.

It’s still unclear precisely how these controllers wound up on sale throughout Chicago over the weekend. The individuals offering these controllers have actually not reacted to demands from The Verge about their origins, and those that have actually acquired them are none the smarter.

Some individuals who have actually handled to acquire the controllers have actually registered them on Microsoft’s assistance website just to discover that the guarantee ends on November 5th,2021 If you compute that in regards to end dates, it’s precisely a year guarantee after a November 6th release …