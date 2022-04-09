This year, on April 10, the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church celebrates the Rosary, the triumphal entry of Our Lord և Savior Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

The Ararat Patriarchal Diocese informs that on that day, at 11:00 am, an open altar “Holy Immortal Liturgy” will be served in all the churches of the diocese. Receive the sacrament.

Ն.Ս.Օ.Տ.Տ. Under the high direction of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Tsaghkazard was declared a Children’s Blessing Day. At the end of the Holy Immortal Liturgy, Blessing of the Children will be performed in all AHT churches.