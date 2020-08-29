The world’s most expensive sheep has just been purchased for $490,000

The lamb, called Double Diamond, had actually created buzz prior to the Scottish National Texel sale in Lanark began, according to a news release from the Texel Sheep Society. Bidding began at 10000 guineas (about however $13,000).

A bidding war increased the rate up until a contract was reached for the sheep to be shared in between 3 farms.

“It’s just like every other business — horse racing or the cattle business,” Jeff Aiken, among the winning bidders, informed The Guardian “Every once in a while something special comes along and yesterday an extra special Texel turned up. Everyone wanted a piece of it.”

Texel sheep come from Holland and are a butcher preferred, according to theTexel Sheep Society