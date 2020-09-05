The world’s most expensive coin, ‌worth‌ ‌$10‌ ‌million,‌ ‌up‌ ‌for‌ ‌sale‌ – Armenian News

The most important coin worldwide is set to go on auction in Las Vegas– and specialists state it might bring up of $10 million, the Smithsonian Magazine reports, pointing out the Associated Press

Dated to 1794, the uncommon silver dollar is believed to be among the very first, if not the extremely initially, coins minted in the recently independent United States of America.

“This coin is the Holy Grail of all dollars,” Laura Sperber, president of Legend Numismatics, which is carrying out the October 8 sale, informs David P. Willis of the Asbury Park Press

Las Vegas homeowner Bruce Morelan acquired the coin, understood to collectors as a “Flowing Hair” silver dollar, for $10,016,875 in 2013. The sale marked the greatest rate ever paid at auction for a single coin.

“Coins are in my blood, and the 1794 dollar was a lifelong dream,” states Morelan in a declaration. “Now that my early American dollars collection is complete and nothing else can be added, I’ve decided it’s time for other collectors to enjoy these magnificent coins.”

Douglas Mudd, director of the Colorado- based American Numismatic Association’s Money Museum, informs the AP that the coin is among simply 300 enduring specimens from a cache of 1,758 silver dollars struck in a single day–October 15, 1794– at the U.S. Mint inPhiladelphia Around …