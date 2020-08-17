The world’s last Blockbuster is now open for slumber parties

If you’re a citizen of Deschutes County, Oregon, you might host a slumber celebration in the world’s last staying Blockbuster video shop.

The Blockbuster is situated in Bend, Oregon, and homes of as much as 4 individuals can schedule it for among 3 readily available nights: September 18th, 19th, or 20th. Booking opens today at 1PM PT/ 4PM ET. According to the Airbnb listing, a stay will cost $4 per night.

Spending a night in the last vestige of an outdated franchise might seem like a morbid affair, however this really looks quite cool. The shop supervisor, Sandi Harding, has actually decked the location out with a fold-out couch, a beanbag chair, treats, a Television Set, and (naturally) a VHS gamer. Renters will have access to the shop’s complete choice of films and are motivated to use “your favorite 90s denim.”

If you can’t snag a slot, do not fret. The living space setup will be readily available for the public to take a look at throughout shop hours for “a limited time” after pajama parties have actually concluded.