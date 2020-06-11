Stone Town, Zanzibar (CNN) — Down a tiny, narrow alley in the historic Stone Town neighbor hood of Zanzibar, an old building beckons to visitors. Faded photographs are pinned outside the door while inside, a gallery of glossy pictures and old newspaper clippings lead the way to the room’s centerpiece: a black piano with an interesting history.

A young Zanzibari boy once played that piano. His name was Farrokh Bulsara, but you probably know him better as Freddie Mercury.

The flamboyant frontman of British rockband Queen , Mercury was born in Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous island off the coast of Tanzania. This museum is dedicated to his memory.

Freddie Mercury (center, front) poses with Queen bandmates Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon, circa 1973. RB/Redferns/Getty Images

A melting pot of cultures and traditions, Zanzibar is known for the sunsets and spices, and it has grown in popularity as a tourist destination since Stone Town was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000.

In the wake of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the hit 2018 film that earned Rami Malek an Academy Award for his portrayal of Mercury, the late singer’s popularity here is also on the rise.

Zanzibari businessman Javed Jafferji is co-owner of the Freddie Mercury Museum . Jafferji was an university student in London in the mid-1980s when he first became a fan. “At that time, few people knew [Mercury] was from Zanzibar,” he says.

Even today, many people have no idea about Mercury’s Zanzibari roots, says Jafferji. His goal is to place Stone Town on the rock history map.

Musical talent blossoms in Zanzibar

Freddie Mercury came to be Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946, in Stone Town.

The Bulsara family were Parsis from India — followers of Zoroastrianism, an ancient Persian religion.

It is believed that young Farrokh first started singing in the town’s Zoroastrian Temple when that he was a young child.

At enough time, there were some 300 members of the Parsi community in Zanzibar. Today, merely a handful remain, and the temple is definitely abandoned.

This photo, showing Freddie Mercury on his 4th birthday in Zanzibar, is one of many rare childhood pictures on display in the museum. Freddie Mercury Museum Zanzibar

Mercury spent nearly all of his childhood in Zanzibar, and attended boarding school in India. In early 1960s, his family moved to the united kingdom.

Less when compared to a decade later, Mercury formed Queen — and went on to achieve rock legend status. He never came ultimately back to his birthplace.

Honoring a hometown hero

In 2002, Jafferji opened a small souvenir shop called The Mercury House in a former home of the Bulsara family.

“I realized that there’s history behind this building,” he says.

Nearly 2 decades later, the release of the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” inspired Jafferji to believe big. A surprise stop by at Zanzibar by Queen guitarist Brian May sealed the offer.

“[May] took a picture beyond your building and [posted it] on his Instagram page,” says Jafferji.

Jafferji and his friend Andrea Boero, also a Mercury fan, partnered with Queen Productions Ltd. in the united kingdom to convert The Mercury House in to a museum, chronicling Mercury’s early years in Zanzibar. The museum opened on November 24, 2019, the 28th anniversary of Mercury’s death.

However, in March, the coronavirus pandemic struck, and the museum had to close. They also had to postpone the launch of the Mercury Tour, a guided walking tour to spots in Stone Town where Mercury spent his childhood.

Despite the setback, Jafferji and his team are optimistic concerning the future.

“We really want to create awareness of Freddie Mercury in Zanzibar and in Tanzania overall,” says Anam Adnan, general manager of the museum. “We want people to celebrate him and to love him.”

But celebrating Freddie Mercury in Zanzibar is complicated. Had Mercury returned there later in life, however have likely struggled to get acceptance in a predominantly Muslim community where homosexuality is illegal

“We haven’t put much attention to his personal life because that’s a controversial topic for Zanzibaris,” says Adnan. Instead, she says, the museum focuses on Mercury’s music and his art. “It’s the biggest tribute that we, as Zanzibaris, can do for him.”