The world’s first drive-in haunted house is in Tokyo. And it’s terrifying

Tokyo (CNN)– We can all concur that shrieking is an essential part of an excellent haunted house experience.
“With the virus, I knew there would be no way we could have a traditional haunted house, with all that screaming in a small confined space,” Kenta Iwana, Kowagarasetai’s creator, informs CNNTravel
“When I read that drive-through theaters were making a comeback, it was my ‘aha’ moment.”
Stuck in a pitch-black, zombie-infested garage
The haunted house drive-in, situated in a covered parking lot in a non-descript structure in downtown Tokyo, offers visitors a 360-degree, front-row experience that mimics being stuck in a vehicle throughout a zombie break out.
Use your own automobile for JPY8,000 ($ 75), or if you resemble lots of Tokyoites and do not own one, they will offer a car for JPY9,000, or $85.
Given you’re simply sitting in the garage, no motorist’s license is required.
Visitors switch off the engine and the garage shutter closes, plunging the car into overall …