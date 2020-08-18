The world’s first drive-in haunted house is in Tokyo. And it’s terrifying

Tokyo (CNN)– We can all concur that shrieking is an essential part of an excellent haunted house experience.

But at a time when exhalation is dissuaded due to the fact that of the Covid -19 pandemic, a Japanese business has actually produced a tourist attraction that follows social distancing standards yet stays definitely terrifying– a drive-in haunted house.

Kowagarasetai , a Japanese haunted house and scary occasion production business, declares the idea is the first of its kind.

“With the virus, I knew there would be no way we could have a traditional haunted house, with all that screaming in a small confined space,” Kenta Iwana, Kowagarasetai’s creator, informs CNNTravel

“When I read that drive-through theaters were making a comeback, it was my ‘aha’ moment.”

Stuck in a pitch-black, zombie-infested garage

The haunted house drive-in, situated in a covered parking lot in a non-descript structure in downtown Tokyo, offers visitors a 360-degree, front-row experience that mimics being stuck in a vehicle throughout a zombie break out.

Use your own automobile for JPY8,000 ($ 75), or if you resemble lots of Tokyoites and do not own one, they will offer a car for JPY9,000, or $85.

Given you’re simply sitting in the garage, no motorist’s license is required.

Visitors switch off the engine and the garage shutter closes, plunging the car into overall …