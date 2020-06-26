‘The world went crazy’ with lockdowns, says Sweden’s coronavirus expert

Sweden’s top virus expert has said the ‘world went mad’ with coronavirus lockdowns which ‘fly facing what is known about handling virus pandemics’.

Anders Tegnell, who advised Sweden to avoid full lockdown towards a ‘herd immunity’ strategy, said world leaders caved to political pressure amid panic – and that the long-term downsides of lockdown will far outweigh the benefits.

He also hit out at the WHO after it placed Sweden on a list of 11 countries seeing a ‘dangerous resurgence’ in the virus, saying it had ‘totally misinterpreted’ the data.

Sweden has seen seen its daily coronavirus case totals spike in recent weeks, leading the WHO to warn it really is seeing a ‘resurgence’ of the disease

But the country’s virus expert Anders Tegnell said the WHO had ‘totally misinterpreted’ the info, saying the ‘spike’ is down to improved testing and pointing to falling deaths as evidence

Tegnell said a ‘surge’ in cases throughout the last week is really the result of more testing, meaning mild cases that previously went undetected are now showing in the info.

He pointed to a steady fall in deaths, hospital admissions and ICU admissions as evidence that Sweden’s outbreak is actually retreating, not getting worse.

It employs WHO Europe director Hans Henri Kluge warned in a press conference on Thursday of 11 European countries that had seen a ‘dangerous resurgence’ in the virus, meaning healthcare systems could soon be inundated.

The WHO later revealed Sweden was on that list, alongside Armenia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Kosovo.

Tegnell said: ‘It’s an overall total misunderstanding, I’d say.

‘They have looked at the amount of cases daily and it has increased steeply within the last week.

Tegnell (left) said Hans Henri Kluge, the WHO’s Europe chief, ‘got it wrong’ because he previously not spoken to anybody in Sweden before making his announcement

‘This is entirely as a result of extended testing and that people find more mild cases. We see no evidence at all that our epidemic in Sweden is getting worse – to the contrary.

‘It is regrettable that people are confusing Sweden with countries that have perhaps not previously had problems, which are demonstrably in the beginning. Sweden is nearing the end.’

Asked why the WHO had misinterpreted the data, Tegnell said no official was in contact with Swedish authorities – meaning they missed the nuances in the figures.

He added that being included on the list could cause issues for Sweden, especially as countries decide where to allow their citizens to travel.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the other day that the world is entering a ‘dangerous new phase’ of coronavirus, as global cases topped 150,000 in one day.

Since they have risen further, and so are now routinely above 180,000 daily.

Tegnell was the man behind Sweden’s decision not to get into lockdown, towards social distancing and a ‘herd immunity’ strategy

The spike comes as much countries, including those in Europe and the US, ease out of lockdowns which kept case-counts low.

While critics have pointed to a loosening of the rules for the rise in cases, others – including US President Donald Trump – say improved testing is really the cause.

Like Tegnell, they have pointed to the fact deaths are continuing to fall even while cases rise as evidence.

However, the picture is further complicated by the fact that deaths often lag behind a growth in cases – taking two to three weeks to show in the data.

Many countries have only recently exited lockdowns, meaning a spike in deaths – when it is coming – is many weeks away.