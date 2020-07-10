The world is finally coming around to Starship Troopers

The Verge is a location where you can look at the future. So are movies. In Yesterday’s Future, we revisit a movie in regards to the future and consider the things it tells us about today, tomorrow, and yesterday.

The movie: Starship Troopers (1997)

The future: Two hundred years from now, Earth is governed by the United Citizen Federation, a brand new world order where folks are defined as either citizens or civilians. To be a citizen, you must enlist in the UCF marines, which will get you the respect of your peers and the proper to vote. Not much is divulged about the lives of those maybe not enlisted; it’s implied they don’t really matter much. Everyone wants to be considered a good citizen, everyone wants to enlist.

The UCF requires a steady blast of recruits, too: they’re in a seemingly endless war against the Bugs. If they’ve a proper name, no one is told. They’re just hostile, overwhelming, and need killing. If these were provoked, the UCF doesn’t care.

Starship Troopers follows a small grouping of new recruits from the finish of their compulsory schooling to their enlisting in various branches of the military. All-American jock Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien) becomes an infantryman, his girlfriend Carmen Ibanez (Denise Richards) becomes a pilot, and his weirdo pal Carl (Neil Patrick Harris), who seems to have psychic powers, joins the military’s Intelligence division.

A future forged on the equitable distribution of violence

Viewers see the future through their eyes, and it’s one forged on the equitable distribution of violence. Voting is violence, and those who use actual force will be the only ones qualified to exercise that privilege. Women and men are equals in this militaristic future: they bleed the same, play on the same arena football teams, and buy in to the jingoistic propaganda with equal enthusiasm. They don’t question their roles, the war they fight in, or the fascistic nature of these government, their uniforms, their attitudes. All that matters is that they fight, and they’ll gladly die in a war that doesn’t sound right.

The past: Upon its release in November 1997, Starship Troopers almost immediately flopped. Audiences and critics hated it. Roger Ebert called it “the most violent kiddie movie ever made” in his two-star review. Ebert conceded director Paul Verhoeven seemed to be angling for a satire of fascism but argued the film lacked humanity, considering its action soulless spectacle.

It didn’t help that the movie arrived in a significant year for film. Titanic would steamroll box offices a month later, and the preceding months saw more productive genre fare like The Fifth Element and The Lost World: Jurassic Park rake in millions. Perhaps Star Wars didn’t help, either: in 1997, the Special Editions had been released both theatrically and on home video, and the mean contrast of Verhoeven’s film could have been difficult to swallow.

Starship Troopers seems to be an obvious satire now, however the movie and its particular marketing mostly played things straight. It was an unpretentious sci-fi action film with a $100 million budget and great special effects. Why shouldn’t it be fun? And in the heady glow of late-’90s American prosperity, it wasn’t particularly obvious that the folks Starship Troopers was critiquing might have been us.

The present: As Atlantic writer Calum Marsh noted in 2013, the tide has been slowly turning on Starship Troopers. Like a lot of prescient satire, the changing times changed before movie’s point was designed for it, and its particular targets became obvious — even though its story in retrospect cannot have been more plain.

Revisiting the film in 2018, Verhoeven stressed how Starship Troopers consciously evoked the iconography of fascism on every level, from the casting of blond and square-jawed Casper Van Dien in the lead over known names like Matt Damon to the uniforms they wore.

“I decided to make a movie about fascists who aren’t aware of their fascism,” Verhoeven said, citing the United States’ refusal to limit firearms and the escalating amount of executions in Texas under then-governor George W. Bush as areas of American policy that could easily give way to fascism.

In a recently available piece for The New Yorker, David Roth argues that the movie is especially potent in 2020, as American institutions have all but failed, with fascism the sole avenue for them to persist.

“For most of Starship Troopers, humanity, in every possible facet, gets its ass kicked. A culture that reveres and communicates exclusively through violence—a culture just like one that responds to peaceful protests with indiscriminate police brutality, or whose pandemic strategy is to “dominate” an unreasoning virus—keeps running up against its self-imposed limitations,” Roth writes. “It’s not a realization that anyone in the film can articulate, or seemingly even process, but the failure is plain: society has left itself a single solution to every problem, and it doesn’t work.”

It’s still easy to misinterpret ‘Starship Troopers’

It’s worth noting that it’s still easy to misinterpret Starship Troopers if you’re not necessarily expecting satire. There is nothing to compare the fascistic UCF against apart from the bugs — aliens shaped like things we already abhor, who don’t speak or seem to want anything other than to be left alone. It’s packed with long, corny action, characters who don’t seem to think about much, and very little growth.

On this level, it’s a mindless blockbuster that’s easy to ignore, which is exactly the problem. It’s been easy to ignore our society’s very obvious ills. The atrocities of 2020 aren’t abnormalities or acts of God; they’re the logical conclusion to decades of careful focus on the section of some and negligence for others. The rot is slow, such as the online propaganda videos that Starship Troopers uses for exposition that most end with a link asking “would you like to know more?” It’s a shadow of the way in which algorithms would serve as accelerant for radicalization not quite a decade before YouTube.

Starship Troopers asserts that the spectacle is the purpose. Its final act, a final, desperate push to drive out a bug stronghold, is exceedingly dull and senseless, violence made mundane. It plays it straight without any clever asides for the audience to pick up on, no character to channel the knowledge through, nobody to ask the viewer why they’ve this urge to find this violence meaningful, for having the temerity to believe violence might have a meaning. I’m here to begin to see the fireworks, and rare is the blockbuster that is interested in forcing me to question that.

Besides, would people even care? If we gave the Avengers an S.S. paint job, would people love them any less? We don’t just cheer for the “good guys” with guns anymore, but the ones with literal superpowers, and they’ve bought out the world.