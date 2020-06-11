The world continues to watch as Israel disregards human rights, justice – Middle East Monitor

As the date for Israel’s planned annexation of Palestinian lands draws closer, Israeli circles have expressed growing concern in regards to the consequences of the move.

The concerns do not stem from the actual fact annexation violates international law or that it overturns the obligations of an occupying power and violates the axioms of the “peace process” and the “road map” that the Quartet established; they lie mainly in the fear of unsatisfied international and regional responses concerning the anticipated annexation step, as well as its security costs on a lawn, its administrative and economic consequences, and whether it will likely be generally simple for the occupation authority.

Israel’s tendency towards annexing areas of the West Bank has revealed a strong message that the Israeli side isn’t primarily worried about the establishment of an unbiased Palestinian state, even if it really is demilitarised, geographically unconnected and lacks economic fundamentals.

The occupation practically controls every one of the West Bank and enjoys sweeping American support in this regard. The announcement of this annexation is the only remaining step, after consecutive Israeli governments paved its way with policies and procedures over more than half a hundred years. They have seized Palestinian lands, establishment settlements to them and exercised dominance in the name of the ongoing military rule in the West Bank since 1967.

The annexation plan includes, for example, the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea, a spot of strategic and vital importance that occupies approximately 30 percent of the region of the West Bank. The Israeli occupation authority has long worked to impose systematic restrictions on Palestinian citizens in the Valley, that are rarely allowed to manage their resources. The annexation of the Jordan Valley, in addition to its strategic consequences, simply means that any Palestinian state will only exist within a narrow and isolated area between Israel’s hands, and this “state” will not have external borders, as this Valley forms a barrier across the West Bank border with Jordan.

What has remained of the “peace process” promises will end completely with the annexation of large aspects of the West Bank in this manner, in addition to the areas that the occupation has previously occupied under the pretexts of settlement, construction of the Separation Wall, cutting of road, military necessities, etc..

One of the results of this step is that the Palestinian Authority will eventually lose the justification for its existence, as it absolutely was originally established in 1994 to be described as a mere transitional stage traveling to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the five years that followed.

Successive Israeli governments have endeavoured to sustain the occupation, promote settlement and stop life from any prospective Palestinian state. It could be said that the slogans of negotiation and peace were merely a cover for the chronic evasiveness practiced with the Palestinian people, who were tangled up, divided and tightly controlled. The Israeli occupation took advantage of the “stage of peace and negotiations” to impose further changes on a lawn. This includes the fact that settlement has quadrupled during the past quarter of a hundred years, while East Jerusalem has been isolated from the West Bank, in addition to destroying the demographic situation in the West Bank.

Reality has other harsh aspects, like the policy of financial blackmail practiced by the Israeli government with the Palestinian Authority, for example, by impeding the transfer of tax funds. A fresh crisis does occur every month due to this money, and the occupation authorities have cut some of it under various pretexts. The establishment of a “Palestinian State” under these conditions will not lead to any economic independence, since this “State” will soon be an entity that does not have the slightest conditions of independence and sovereignty.

Rather, it will be a situation incapable of protecting its citizens, since all its weapons are needed to resort to internal repression and prevent revolution against the occupation, instead of repelling the continuing violations waged by the occupation forces on the ground.

Whether or perhaps not the Netanyahu-Gantz government takes the decision to annex vast territories of the West Bank, the message is obviously received. It stated that the Israeli side wasn’t primarily worried about any supposed peace process or any serious negotiations, and that it has consistently sought to impose the desired changes on the ground everyday tirelessly, and contains not been curbed by criticism from the international community and its particular repeated verbal statements. These include resolutions, reports and warnings issued by the United Nations General Assembly, the Security Council, the International Court of Justice, the Human Rights Council, the European Union along with other bodies. It is an unhappy ending that the longstanding lax international community participated in with a chronic military occupation and has perhaps not dared to take a punitive or deterrent step yet.

It should really be recognised that the “Middle East peace process” that were only available in Madrid in 1991 and which has been through successive stations, including the international Quartet’s promises to begin a “viable, independent, and geographically contiguous Palestinian State”, is much like a continuous funeral procession of rights, justice and international law. The fact is that successive Israeli governments failed to want Palestinian independence to start with. Likewise, no Israeli government has yet dared to utter the word “Palestinian people” due to the fact it conflicts with the Zionist belief and settlement ideology. The scene ended with a carefully woven reality of domination and oppression, when the Israeli occupation authorities developed their own system of apartheid, Bantustans, segregation, get a grip on, censorship and persecution, as the international community is watching carelessly.

The views expressed in this article belong to mcdougal and do not fundamentally reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.