The Wonderful 101: Remastered – Nintendo Switch

Lead an army of 100 wonderful ones from around the world in this unite action spectacular! A team of heroes from around the world must unite to protect the Earth from vicious alien invaders! This band of 100 wonderful ones works together using their fantastic abilities to create a variety of forms. Whether it be a giant first or a sharp Blade, they’ll use their wits and power to overcome the enemy’s pitfalls and perils! And the final member of this team of courageous heroes-is you. From Platinum games, creators of the bayonets series, Astral Chain, NieR: Automata, and metal Gear Rising: revengeance, comes the wonderful 101: remastered! This game will be Platinum games’ First self-published title, and is a powered-up version of the wonderful 101, originally released by Nintendo on September 15th, 2013 as a Wii U exclusive. The wonderful 101: remastered offers the unprecedented ability to control 100 heroes at once, with the flowing controls and dynamic action that are the Platinum games hallmark. It’s all brought together by a pulse pounding tale of heroic bravery and friendship standing tall against evil, and is Platinum games’ Most ambitious offering to date. Hideki Kamiya, director of the wonderful 101, has supervised this remaster and added numerous improvements to ensure that this game can be more easily and thoroughly enjoyed by all and on various platforms, and with improved visuals, framerate, and loading time for an enhanced experience on all fronts.

Change weapons in a Flash with the “unite morph” system! Draw shapes to switch between swords, whips, hammers, and more to battle with strategy and flair!

Unite morphs can be more than just weapons! Build hang gliders and bridges to cross chasms, and bounce and Blast your way to great heights! Use your smarts as well as your strength to solve puzzles and persevere!

Don’t forget-a hero’s true calling is protection! Rescue the citizens you come across and Your bravery will inspire them to unite up! For a limited time, of course.

Your missions will take around the world! Through cities, across the Ocean Floor, deep in the jungle, and to a host of exciting locations!