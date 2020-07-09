‘The Wonder Years’ is getting a reboot with a Black family

The half-hour comedy will focus on how a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, “in the turbulent late 1960’s, the same era as the original series, made sure it was The Wonder Years for them too,” the network said.

Daniels has already established an acclaimed career, including an Academy Award nomination for directing the 2009 film “Precious” and his Fox series “Star.”

He is currently working on the release of the film, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” a drama based around the court case of the legendary singer

Savage has carved out a career for himself directing shows including “Modern Family” while continuing to act in series including “Friends from College” and “American Dad!”