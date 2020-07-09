‘The Wonder Years’ is getting a reboot with a Black family

The half-hour comedy will focus on how a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, “in the turbulent late 1960’s, the same era as the original series, made sure it was The Wonder Years for them too,” the network said.
The reimagining comes as issues of racial justice took center stage in Hollywood and around the world following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
The original “Wonder Years” series was a coming-of-age dramedy centered around teen Kevin Arnold and his suburban family. It was set from 1968 to 1973 and ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993.
Daniels has already established an acclaimed career, including an Academy Award nomination for directing the 2009 film “Precious” and his Fox series “Star.”
He is currently working on the release of the film, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” a drama based around the court case of the legendary singer.
Savage has carved out a career for himself directing shows including “Modern Family” while continuing to act in series including “Friends from College” and “American Dad!”