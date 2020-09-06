The women behind one of Gucci’s most-liked Insta posts



Zebedee model Ellie Goldstein has featured in an advertising campaign for Gucci Beauty





The BBC’s weekly The Boss series profiles different business leaders from around the world. This week we speak to Laura Johnson and Zoe Procter, founders of Zebedee Management, a talent agency that represents models and actors with physical and learning disabilities.

Zoe Procter and Laura Johnson were walking along a beach when they came up with their business idea.

Laura, who is married to Zoe’s brother, recalls how she was visiting her sister-in-law in 2017 during her maternity leave from her job as a social worker.



Zoe (left) and Laura came up with the idea while out walking together





“We were having a chat and putting the…