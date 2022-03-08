Of course, March 8 will not be the first, but Karine Muradyan has found the strength to make the day beautiful for mothers who have lost children. He invited more than two hundred women under one roof to transfer positive energy to each other, not to feel alone. He calls by name and urges them to come in a beautiful dress.

“Together we can be a force, first of all we must help each other, be useful to each other, try to recover, so that our country can stand on its own two feet, for the sake of our sons, for the sake of worthy children of the homeland.” In Yerablur I could not remain indifferent to mothers and women. I wanted to approach, hug, talk. “My relatives advised me to create a mothers’ club,” she told Aysor.am.

Karine Muradyan’s desire to help women and mothers turned into a mission, the “Eternal” non-governmental organization was created.

“If a person is not mentally healthy, is not peaceful, can not create good, that is why the first task of” Eternal “was to provide psychological support to mothers and women. We have a positive result within a year. There were women who refused to eat or leave the house, now they are more or less able to live. ”

Mrs. Karine says that she gets strength and energy from her son and from contact with her mothers. He confesses that he would very much like them not to know their mothers, if there was no war, if the pain and sorrow did not bring them closer.

Karine Muradyan’s son, Vahe Yeghikyan, died in Jrakan.

Karine Muradyan finds it difficult to talk about dreams, but she has goals, especially to help women and mothers living in the regions to socialize, to believe in their strength, to rediscover the meaning of life.