According to Aravot.am, N. accused of murdering a woman with special cruelty in Yerevan on May 4. S is the son of the head of one of the communities. According to the information we received, N. S’s wife had left, they were divorced.

However, this information, N. In a conversation with Aravot.am, S.’s father partially denied. “I do not know who gave you such information, I do not have such information. “It’s not that they were together, but they were not divorced either.” The father of the accused in the murder said that he had no information what accounts his son had with the woman, what he tried to find out from the woman on the day of the incident.

She said she did not have clear information about her son’s family issues.

According to unconfirmed information, N. S. killed the woman under the influence of drugs, our interlocutor responded to this information as follows. “Let the medicine be interested in it, let it know, if I say no now, you may think, I am protecting my son. He has been my son for 32 years, I have not seen anything like that with him, neither drugs, nor alcohol, nor ordinary cigarettes. ”

Our interlocutor said that he found out about the news from the phones, he still does not know how reliable the news is.

It is interesting that N. S. appeared in the press back in 2017, with friends YSU lecturer T. In case of kidnapping A. At that time, the police prepared materials on the incident. Ն. The person killed by S. was YSU lecturer T. It’s A, who actually became his wife.

Ն. S. is also a former convict. He was charged with arguing with a resident of Ararat region on July 25, 2016, at around 9:30 pm, near the water pipes leading to the “Miracle Garden” restaurant complex in Ararat region. During which he intentionally inflicted bodily blows with his hands and feet on different parts of the body: left side of the face, jaw, other parts of the body – his health – closed chest, blunt injury, bleeding in the back of the chest, pneumediastinum, traumatic Traumatic swelling of the walls of the left ventricle, left cheek arch, anterior protrusion of the upper jaw, fractures of the right nasopharynx, soft tissues of the face, a pair of upper and lower eyelids, causing severe, life-threatening bleeding.

Ն. S’s father also told us that after his son’s marriage they did not have contact with the bride’s parents;

