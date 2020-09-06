The woman trying to save India’s tortured temple elephants

By Swaminathan Natarajan

BBC World Service

image copyrightSangita Iyer image caption Sangita Iyer says she fell in love with the cow elephant Lakshmi as soon as she saw it

Sangita Iyer is on a mission.

As a child, the documentary maker, who was born in the Indian state of Kerala but now lives in Toronto, saw ceremonial elephants being paraded and thought they were beautiful. Later, she learned about the ordeal the animals are subjected to.

“So many elephants had ghastly wounds on their hips, massive tumours and blood oozing out of their ankles, because chains had cut into their flesh and many of them were blind,” Iyer told the BBC.

She has made a documentary, Gods in Shackles, in an attempt to draw attention to the treatment of temple elephants she saw in India….

Read The Full Article