The WNBA has come too far to be silenced by Kelly Loeffler (Opinion)

Their message was clear: women were done sitting on the sidelines. It was their game, too. And they certainly were taking their shot.
They were then — and therefore are now — determined to command respect and forge a future for young girls and women that confirms: once we play the overall game, we win — off and on the court.
So today, when I watch amazingly talented players like Renee Montgomery (Atlanta Dream) and Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) not merely pushing the overall game forward but leading conversations around social justice and equality, I am aware they are a testimony to the strong legacy left out by those original WNBA icons. Those of us who follow women’s basketball closely, know that usually it’s been the WNBA, perhaps not the NBA, that has initiated conversations about justice and equality, prompting their male counterparts to speak out, although the women received much less fanfare.
These women have come too far to be silenced by the likes of Kelly Loeffler.
An avid supporter of President Donald Trump, Loeffler, on Tuesday, strongly urged the league to cancel plans to allow players to wear jerseys with the language “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name,” a reference to Breonna Taylor and untold numbers of other women who’ve been killed by police or died in custody. Instead, Loeffler wrote in a letter to league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, she wants to start to see the American flag on all WNBA apparel.
“How is she still a owner? Bye Kelly. Keep that negative energy out of our league.”
“I’m pretty sad to see that my team ownership is not supportive of the movement & all that it stands for. I was already sitting out this season & this is an example of why, I would love to have a conversation with you about the matter if you’re down?”
Despite the criticism, it looks like Loeffler isn’t shying away from the interest.
And ironically, or maybe intentionally, the senator appears guilty of the extremely thing she’s accusing the WNBA of accomplishing — injecting politics in to sports.
Loeffler is not backing down. And though the league is clearly trying to distance itself from their Atlanta team owner, it remains to be seen what, if any, repercussions she’ll face from the league.
Fighting for social justice is nothing new to the ladies of the WNBA.
I should be aware of, I was there at first.
In 1996, I was assistant sports editor at the New York Daily News and in control of coverage across the launch of the league. Like the ladies on the court, the WNBA gave many women in sports the opportunity to finally prove themselves at work. In media, it had been by default — the mostly white-male sports writers mocked the overall game, balked at covering women’s basketball.
Today’s league is steeped in a culture that has always been vocal about matters of social justice and women’s equality, from equal buy all women and mental health awareness to racial justice and LGBTQ equality.
Back in 2009, when I was board co-chair of GLAAD (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) we were invited to use the WNBA to develop and host team and fan events for the LGBTQ fans. Our goal was to help get rid of the toxic, homophobic attitudes that too usually follow ladies in sports. The WNBA, guided by former NBA Commissioner and civil rights champion David Stern and then-WNBA president Donna Orender, boldly led these initiatives, well before gay marriage and other LGBTQ rights was won on a federal level.
Today, watching the lady of the WNBA — indeed most of the young voices — demanding justice facing such horrifying racial hate keeps me hopeful for future years.
It feels like they truly are playing for all those to win.