The WNBA has come too far to be silenced by Kelly Loeffler (Opinion)

Their message was clear: women were done sitting on the sidelines. It was their game, too. And they certainly were taking their shot.

They were then — and therefore are now — determined to command respect and forge a future for young girls and women that confirms: once we play the overall game, we win — off and on the court.

So today, when I watch amazingly talented players like Renee Montgomery (Atlanta Dream) and Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) not merely pushing the overall game forward but leading conversations around social justice and equality, I am aware they are a testimony to the strong legacy left out by those original WNBA icons. Those of us who follow women’s basketball closely, know that usually it’s been the WNBA, perhaps not the NBA, that has initiated conversations about justice and equality, prompting their male counterparts to speak out, although the women received much less fanfare.

That’s why the players’ recent resounding rebuke of Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream was such a proud moment for me personally — and I’m sure, many other WNBA fans.

These women have come too far to be silenced by the likes of Kelly Loeffler.

An avid supporter of President Donald Trump, Loeffler, on Tuesday, strongly urged the league to cancel plans to allow players to wear jerseys with the language “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name,” a reference to Breonna Taylor and untold numbers of other women who’ve been killed by police or died in custody. Instead, Loeffler wrote in a letter to league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, she wants to start to see the American flag on all WNBA apparel.

In the letter, obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and ESPN Loeffler argued Black Lives Matter was a “political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police” and “promoted violence and destruction across the country. I believe it is totally misaligned with the values and goals of the WNBA.”

Breanna Stewart, who’s White, is simply one of progressively more WNBA players of all races who are challenging Loeffler’s fitness be an integral part of the league, tweeting

“How is she still a owner? Bye Kelly. Keep that negative energy out of our league.”

“I’m pretty sad to see that my team ownership is not supportive of the movement & all that it stands for. I was already sitting out this season & this is an example of why, I would love to have a conversation with you about the matter if you’re down?”

Despite the criticism, it looks like Loeffler isn’t shying away from the interest.

She’s playing to her crowd. And likely hopes her race-baiting message will resonate in November , when she faces a tough special election among a field of 20 other candidates for her US Senate seat. The Republican senator was appointed back 2019 by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

And ironically, or maybe intentionally, the senator appears guilty of the extremely thing she’s accusing the WNBA of accomplishing — injecting politics in to sports.

A day after she penned her letter, Loeffler ripped a page out of Trump’s campaign playbook and paused to disparage athletes who take part in protests against police brutality and murders of unarmed citizens. On Twitter, Loeffler said , “We should keep politics out of sports. We shouldn’t promote movements that encourage violence. And I will not be silent about it.” Several politicians, especially Democrats, have already called this move a desperate ploy to score political points.

Loeffler is not backing down. And though the league is clearly trying to distance itself from their Atlanta team owner, it remains to be seen what, if any, repercussions she’ll face from the league.

For now it looks like the WNBA will continue with plans to honor the BLM movement occurring all around the globe. In a statement, Commissioner Engelbert asserted that the league “will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice.”

Fighting for social justice is nothing new to the ladies of the WNBA.

I should be aware of, I was there at first.

In 1996, I was assistant sports editor at the New York Daily News and in control of coverage across the launch of the league. Like the ladies on the court, the WNBA gave many women in sports the opportunity to finally prove themselves at work. In media, it had been by default — the mostly white-male sports writers mocked the overall game, balked at covering women’s basketball.

Today’s league is steeped in a culture that has always been vocal about matters of social justice and women’s equality, from equal buy all women and mental health awareness to racial justice and LGBTQ equality.

Back in 2009, when I was board co-chair of GLAAD (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) we were invited to use the WNBA to develop and host team and fan events for the LGBTQ fans. Our goal was to help get rid of the toxic, homophobic attitudes that too usually follow ladies in sports. The WNBA, guided by former NBA Commissioner and civil rights champion David Stern and then-WNBA president Donna Orender, boldly led these initiatives, well before gay marriage and other LGBTQ rights was won on a federal level.

This time around, I’m betting Loeffler’s attempt to silence the players backfires. Players are right to want her out of the league. And there’s precedent: Donald Sterling, former owner of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers. Sterling was banned for life from the league and fined $2.4 million after his racist tape recordings went public.

Today, watching the lady of the WNBA — indeed most of the young voices — demanding justice facing such horrifying racial hate keeps me hopeful for future years.

It feels like they truly are playing for all those to win.