The Witcher Season 2 to Resume Production in August, Netflix Says

The Witcher season 2 will resume filming August 17 in the UK, Netflix has introduced, after a five-month break. As with most different productions, the Henry Cavill-starrer fantasy collection had been compelled to hit the pause button in March after the continuing coronavirus pandemic reached the British Isles. The Witcher is filmed at Arborfield Studios, Wokingham, 65 kilometres west of central London.

Netflix made the announcement on Monday in the fashion of a music by Jaskier the bard (Joey Batey). The official tweet reads: “I’m dusting off my lute and quill, / I have some news, some mead to spill: /After all the months we’ve been apart / It’s time for production to restart. / The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless, / Will reunite on set 17 August.”

A deep-clean of The Witcher set had been performed in March after season 2 solid member Kristofer Hivju revealed he had contracted the coronavirus. Hivju had absolutely recovered by mid-April.

The Witcher joins a number of main productions which can be getting ready to resume filming in the approaching months. Jurassic World: Dominion would be the first to achieve this in July in the UK, whereas WandaVision reportedly does so in the identical month over in Los Angeles. Mission: Impossible 7 has additionally been confirmed for a September restart in Italy.

Netflix renewed its live-action adaptation of The Witcher for a second season 5 weeks earlier than its première in December to middling opinions. The Witcher ended up changing into certainly one of Netflix’s hottest collection although, with 76 million members tuning in the primary 4 weeks of launch.

The Witcher season 2 is anticipated to launch in 2021. Creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has a seven-season plan in thoughts for The Witcher.

