‘The Witcher’ is getting a prequel on Netflix

According to a news release, “The Witcher: Blood Origin” will be a six-part, live-action minimal series shot in the UK.

“Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of ‘The Witcher, Blood Origin’ will tell a story lost to time — the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one,” according to Netflix.

Declan de Barra will function as executive manufacturer and showrunner for the brand-new minimal series and stated in a declaration that “‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”