The Witcher is getting a monster-hunting AR spinoff for mobile

You may not have Henry Cavill’s arms, however you can still pretend to be a witcher thanks to a brand-new mobile video game. Today, designer CD Projekt Red revealed The Witcher: Monster Slayer, an increased truth video game for iOS and Android that has gamers doing their finest Geralt impression to hunt and eliminate dream beasts. Think of it like Pok émon Go, however a lot darker.

Monster Slayer is a roleplaying video game with a heavy focus on battle. Here’s how the studio explains it:

Monster Slayer lets gamers check out the world around them while tracking, studying, and battling beasts both brand-new and familiar, utilizing time of day and real-life weather to acquire the edge. Preparation is type in order to beat harder opponents, as gamers will require to brew effective potions and oils, craft bombs and beast bait, and update their character prior to putting these monsters to the sword and check in first-person AR battle. In addition to fighting beasts prowling close-by, the video game likewise includes abundant, story-driven missions influenced by other video games from the series, taking gamers on full-fledged experiences that thrust them into the heart of what it implies to be a expert beast slayer.

The news comes as The Witcher franchise is especially popular thanks mainly to the enormously popular Netflix …