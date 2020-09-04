The Witcher 3 is getting a free next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a visual upgrade for next-generation hardware, and existing owners of the video game on PC, Playstation, and Xbox will get the upgradefor free

Developers CD Projekt Red announced the news today, stating the upgraded video game will be offered on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, including a “range of visual and technical improvements.” These consist of quicker packing times and ray tracing graphics. The upgrades will use to the base video game, states Projekt Red, along with to both of its growths (Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine) and all other “extra content.”

The appeal of this news is testimony to The Witcher 3‘s long lasting success. This is a video game that came out 5 years ago however stays exceptionally well-regarded and an enticing title for lots of to get and play through all over once again. It still routinely appears in the top Steam charts on PC, too.

In this case, the free upgrade to the next-gen variation likewise looks quite generous. It’s unclear if there any other conditions for getting the upgrade beyond simply owning a existing copy ofThe Witcher 3 That indicates if you have actually not yet played the video game and are waiting for the next-gen variation (for whatever factor!) you might purchase the title now and get the upgrade free next year. Of course, you’ll need to own the …