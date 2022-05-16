The 9th annual Edward Mirzoyan Republican Composers’ Competition, initiated by the Union of Composers of Armenia with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia, ended on May 13. (Iran).

By the decision of the jury, Hayk Martirosyan took the third place in the senior group of the competition, and Suzanna Aghamalyan (class: Naira Divanyan) and Haykaz Balumyan (class: Aram Hovhannisyan) shared the second place.

The second and third places in the junior group were taken by Arpine Kalinina’s composition students Artashes Mosikyan and Hayk Julhakyan.



In the junior group of the competition, the winner of the competition with absolute equality of points were two participants at once: Lyana Ulikhanyan (class: Satenik Ulikhanyan) and Alex Gorgyan (class: Vache Sharafyan).

It should be noted that all the participants were awarded with incentive gifts, diplomas, and also had the opportunity to record for free at the acoustic laboratory of the project partner Yerjan Komitas State Conservatory, as well as to participate in a joint regional concert.

The winners, in addition to all this, also received nominal cups of the competition, and the winners also received cash prizes. Cash prizes were also awarded to the teachers of the participants who won prizes.

The jury consisted of composers: President of the Composers’ Union of Armenia, Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Armenia Aram Satyan, Head of the Chair of Composition of the Yerevan State Conservatory, Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Armenia Ashot Zohrabyan, People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia Martin Vardazaryan, Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia figure Edgar Gyanjumyan և artistic director of the competition Edmond Makaryan.

Public Relations and Information Department of the RA Ministry of Education and Science