The winners of the 21st "Artavazd" theatrical award ceremony are known Morning:

March 27, the International Theater Day, A. The annual “Artavazd” theatrical award ceremony dedicated to G. Spendiaryan took place at the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater after Spendiaryan. On the 100th anniversary of the Sundukyan National Academic Theater.

It should be noted that the award ceremony was organized by the Union of Theatrical Figures of Armenia under the auspices of the Yerevan Municipality, with the support of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, and the Armenian Public Television. They were awarded in the nominations of “Artavazd-2022” theatrical award ceremony. Avet Avetisyan special award RA Honored Artist Armen Marutyan “The best children’s performance” “Crocodile” – H. After Tumanyan Puppet show, stage: Aghasi Melkonyan “Best Young Actress” Eva Khachatryan – (Woman) “Five stories about love”, Chamber TV “Best Young Actor” Gor Hambardzumyan – (Argant) “Skapen’s actions”, K. Stanislavsky Russian year Harutyun Sargsyan – (Mac) “Spring again”, S. Sargsyan Hamazkayin “Best Young Director” Mary Margaryan – “Soaring lamp”, S. Sargsyan Hamazkayin “The best youth performance” “Three sisters” – H. After Tumanyan Puppet show, stage: Samson Movsesyan “For impeccable service to theatrical art” RA Honored Artist Harutyun Movsisyan – G. Sundukyan netew. academy theater RA Honored Artist Julieta Babayan – G. Sundukyan netew. academy theater RA Honored Artist Haykuhi Khudaverdyan – H. Ghaplanyan dram. year Actress Tigranuhi Ter-Markosyan – H. Paronyan year Wardrobe Svetlana Konstantinova – Mher Mkrtchyan artist. year “The best theatrical article” Kristine Poghosyan – “Successful Flight” “The best scenography” Victoria Riedo-Hovhannisyan – “Spring again”, S. Sargsyan Hamazkayin “Best Author of Music” Vahe Grigoryan – “Caesar’s Feast”, Chamber “Best Supporting Actor” Edgar Kocharyan – (West Sargis) “Yerkir Hayreni”, Vanadzor after H. Abelyan dram. year “Best Supporting Actress” Hasmik Suvaryan – (Bagira) “Mowgli”, Gyumri V. Achemyan year Armine Andreasyan – (Miss Martha) “Spring again”, S. Sargsyan Hamazkayin “Best Actress” Mariam Ghazanchyan – (Masha) “Three sisters”, H. After Tumanyan Puppet year Elena Vardanyan – (I woman) “Gardenia”, H. After Tumanyan Puppet year “Best Actor” Arthur Karapetyan – (Nero) “Nero և Seneca”, after H. Paronyan year Senik Barseghyan – (Nero) “Caesar’s Feast”, Chamber “The best plastic performance” “# 44” – “Narek” dance ensemble, choreographers: Arman Julhakyan և Ara Asaturyan “Sin SIN” – Pantomime, stage: Karen Khachatryan “Best Performance” “Hamlet” – Chamber TV, stage: Ara Yernjakyan “Special Award” Kapan after A. Shirvanzade dram. in Gyumri V. Achemyan dram. – “Mowgli” stage – Ludwig Harutyunyan

