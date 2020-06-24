George R.R. Martin hopes in order to complete “The Winds of Winter” in 2021, the Game of Thrones author said in a post on his official internet site Tuesday. “The Winds of Winter” is the long-awaited sixth novel in A Song of Ice and Fire series, perhaps better know today for HBO’s Game of Thrones. That is bound to be described as a ray of hope for book fans, but it’s directly to be sceptical at the same time, given Martin has flown past multiple deadlines he set for himself in days gone by.

“[The] enforced isolation has helped me write,” Martin wrote, crediting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the progress. “I am spending long hours every day on ‘The Winds of Winter’, and making steady progress. I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go.”

Martin said he is recently written chapters concerning the likes of Cersei and Tyrion Lannister, Asha Greyjoy (known as Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones), former Kingsguard Lord Commander Ser Barristan Selmy, and Sunspear guard captain Areo Hotah. Next week, he’ll be writing a chapter that’s set in Braavos.

“I have bad days, which get me down, and good days, which lift me up, but all in all I will be pleased with just how things are [going],” Martin added. “I do wish they’d go faster, of course. Way, in the past in 1999, when I was deep in the writing of [book three] ‘A Storm of Swords’, I was averaging about 150 pages of manuscript per month. I fear I shall never recapture that pace again. Looking straight back, I am uncertain how Used to do it then.”

Martin also shared a small update on the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, claiming it really is “flying along wonderfully”. He’s also wanting to “relaunch” a string adaptation of sci-fi superhero shared universe anthology “Wild Cards” which that he edits, and that he confirmed that his stories — 1979’s “Sandkings”, 1980’s “The Ice Dragon”, and 1982’s “In the Lost Lands” — are in development as movies. Martin also shared a couple of recent books he loved.

“Mostly, it’s just me in Westeros, with occasional side trips to other places in the pages of a great book,” he concluded.

The Winds of Winter has been in the works since 2012.

Image by Sanna Pudas is licensed under CC BY 4.0

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.