On April 12, in some regions, especially in Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor և Syunik, the wind is expected to intensify with a speed of 30-35 m / s, as a result of which trees may be broken, roofs may be damaged, so we advise the population to follow safety rules in case of strong winds. Hydro-aeronautics և monitoring center

