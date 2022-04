On April 12, in some regions, especially in Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik, the wind is expected to intensify with a speed of 30-35 m / s, as a result of which trees may be broken, roofs may be damaged, according to the Hydro-Hydrology կենտրոն Monitoring Center.

“Therefore, we advise the population to observe safety rules in case of strong winds,” the statement said.