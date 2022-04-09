Julian Assange’s health has deteriorated due to his detention in a London prison, WikiLeaks founder Stella Assange said during a speech at a long-distance international press conference in Perugia, Italy.

“His health continues to deteriorate, Monday will be the third year of being in” Belmarsh “prison, he is in a closed space, alone, for hours, every day. His physical condition was already bad from the day of his arrest, as for the previous 7 years Assange was inside a small institution, the Ecuadorian embassy in London. But his activity has decreased even more after he was imprisoned, where he is surrounded by very dangerous people. “This prison can not provide the necessary conditions for him. He had a micro-stroke in October, which proves that his health has deteriorated a lot,” said Assange’s wife.

The latter noted that the psychological state of Julian Assange gives rise to greater worries.

“Julian has been suffering from clinical depression all his life,” said Stella Assange.

According to the latter, despite this, the founder of WikiLeaks is ready to “continue the struggle”, and the next half or a year will be decisive for his fate.