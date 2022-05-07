The statement of the Supreme Body of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun

In order to stop the just popular uprising, to silence the national voice of protest, the whole law enforcement system is engaged in the brutal defense of one person, his regime.

These days, the law enforcement system is pervasive of illegal actions against the peaceful actions of the disobedience of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, the use of brute force, human hunting and repression.

This reprehensible behavior of the police is manifested both in the capital and in the regions, it is aimed at sowing an atmosphere of fear and terror in the society. Early yesterday morning, our responsible friends of the “Resistance” movement in Armavir region were brought on baseless accusations, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Armavir office was searched.

We declare that the Armenian branch of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) is at the forefront of the “Resistance” movement with all its pan-Armenian potential.

ARF Supreme Body of Armenia