Yesterday Nikol Pashinyan jokingly accused Russia of causing the Armenian Genocide, stated during the parliamentary briefings the deputy of the NA “Armenia” faction Andranik Tchanyan.

“When he said yesterday that we should look at the root causes, he drew parallels with Parukh’s events. What he said was the following: I entered into a trade deal with Turkey for the sake of my power. And if the price is that I have to work against Russia, I’m ready for it. “In fact, his statement meant that,” he said.

Tjanyan noted that at the same time, Nikol Pashinyan expects support from the international community in order not to be left alone in lowering the bar of Artsakh’s status.

“The international community is actually preparing for post-Nikol Armenia, because everyone understands that if Nikol Pashinyan suddenly, God forbid, succeeds in his program, he will not stay the same. In that case, it is necessary to understand who will appear in post-Nikol Armenia in what sphere of interests, “the deputy said.

According to Andranik Tjanyan, the Armenian society must also prepare for “post-Nikol Armenia”, and they must properly organize the process of raising the society to achieve changes.

“We must give people the approach that a change of government does not mean war, but peace,” he said.