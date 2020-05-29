The WHO is still concerned about rising cases around the world

A pair sporting face masks walks at the Retiro Park in Madrid on May 26. Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

Spain will begin easing lockdown restrictions beginning Monday, the nation’s Health Minister and a high aide introduced Thursday.

“From Monday, around 70% of the Spanish population, or 32 million people will be in phase two. Around 30% of the population or 15 million people will be in phase one and 45,000 people will be in phase three,” Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa stated at a information convention.

At the begin of this week, simply over half of the inhabitants was still on the extra restrictive section one.

Parts of the areas of Castilla, Valencia, Catalonia, Murcia, Andalucia and Castilla and Leon will transfer to section two, which permits conferences of as much as 15 individuals who do not stay collectively, some restaurant service indoors, and the opening of shops, cinemas and museums however with occupancy limits.

Four small islands in Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands with small populations and low an infection danger will advance to section three, with additional restrictions on motion and gatherings eased.

“The data is good, we are in a good way, but I have to insist: it’s very important to know this is a very complex phase and to maintain an attitude of individual responsibility because a mistake can put at risk everything we’ve done so far,” Illa added.

The Madrid area, which incorporates Spain’s capital and surrounding cities, will stay in section one with none adjustments, the well being officers defined.

“All of this evolution is due to the effort made by the population and the health system to control this epidemic,” stated Dr. Fernando Simón, Spain’s director of the Center for Health Emergencies.

Simón additionally instructed reporters that “small re-emergences” have been recognized in a short time and are being intently monitored by native authorities to “avoid a new outbreak and maintain this favorable tendency.”