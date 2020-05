A member of a municipal sanitization crew sprays disinfectant at a bus terminal on May 25, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Brazil recorded 11,687 new coronavirus circumstances inside 24 hours, the nation’s well being ministry mentioned on Monday.

This raises the nationwide whole to 374,898 confirmed circumstances.

The nation additionally recorded 807 new deaths, elevating the dying toll to 23,473.

The South American nation is now second solely to the United States in reported circumstances.