"Voice of America". The United States is actively working with its European allies to expand sanctions

“Through sanctions policy, the United States is trying to reach a point where Russia has to choose between defaulting on the use of its remaining foreign exchange reserves,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

“The goal is to make them make a choice,” he said, when asked if the US goal was to default on Russia at this stage.

“Russia will have to choose between defaulting or depleting the remaining dollar reserves,” the spokesman said.

