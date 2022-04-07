At today’s sitting of the Government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the issue of opening regional communications was discussed in Brussels, around which certain misinterpretations were registered.

They agreed to continue working to find solutions. Humanitarian issues were discussed.

The President of the Council of the European Union stressed the need to release all those held captive.

“We also discussed the possibility of cooperating to find out the fate of the missing persons. Let me remind you that after the two Artsakh wars we have 985 unknown people, 208 people are from the 44-day war, 777 people are from the first Artsakh war. “We must continue the work aimed at finding out their fate,” said the RA Prime Minister.