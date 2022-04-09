Political scientist Stepan Danielyan, against the background of geopolitical developments in this region, analyzed the behavior of the “National Democratic Burden” and revealed the political motives for desecrating the Artsakh flag in the center of Yerevan.

“Why did they desecrate the flag of Artsakh?” Let’s analyze the situation in a simple way.

The West wants to open a second front for Russia. The best candidate is our region, there is no hope from the Taliban at the moment. This is an understandable desire and an ordinary policy based on natural interests, everyone would do that.

For that, a situation must be created. Azerbaijan is given hope that they can force Armenia to sign the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and thus drive out the Russians, and the way to the Turkish world is opened.

They are organizing a show in Brussels, before that they push Azerbaijan to go deeper in Artsakh. The goal is to create a conflict, to involve Russia and Turkey in it. The scheme is simple. This is what was done in Ukraine. I will write about its technology later.

But both in Ukraine and in Armenia, it is necessary to have local “partners”. Within the framework of this program, the “partners” desecrate the flag of Artsakh in Armenia. This is to create a legitimate basis for the local mood to renounce Artsakh, to encourage Azerbaijan and start a war for it. “Armenia considers Artsakh its part and violates the November 9 agreements.”

Let us remember that when a famous person in Artsakh announced that Artsakh was Armenia, after all, Azerbaijan considered it a legitimate basis for starting a war, casus belli, because there is no topic for negotiations.

Let us remember again that today’s flag-bearers were advancing the thesis that Artsakh is a region of Armenia and incited unrest in Artsakh, in the war zone, and sowed anti-Artsakh sentiments in Armenia.

“In both cases, the goal was and is to provoke a war and create a legitimate basis for the enemy,” the political scientist wrote.