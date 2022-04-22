Home Armenia The West wants the Russian peacekeepers to leave Artsakh, which makes the... Armenia The West wants the Russian peacekeepers to leave Artsakh, which makes the presence of the Russian military base in Armenia meaningless in the next stage ․ “View from Yerevan” | Morning By Thomas Delong - April 22, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The West wants the Russian peacekeepers to leave Artsakh, which makes the presence of the Russian military base in Armenia meaningless in the next stage ․ “View from Yerevan” | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Arman Tatoyan. The current Armenian authorities have no legitimacy in the security issues of Armenia and Artsakh Morning Armenia Such rapprochement also means the smooth transition of another CSTO member state to the orbit of the Turkey-Azerbaijan alliance. “Republic of Armenia” |... Armenia The “Ukrainian context” of Pashinyan’s visit | Morning Recent Posts The Names Of The 2020 Heisman Trophy Finalists Have been Revealed Senator Scott: Pelosi Holding Small Businesses ‘Hostage’ As Economy Faces ‘Devastation’ See Gov. Cuomo’s heartfelt message to his ‘little brother’ and ‘best friend’ Chris ‘This is not a hoax’: Double-lung transplant recipient describes harrowing ordeal A high-ranking official did not move the family to Armenia for temporary or long-term... Most Popular In Nalbandyan village, the groom shot at his father-in-law, nephew և mother-in-law ․ ... Murder with the use of a firearm ության An assassination attempt took place in Armavir region. According to Shamshyan.com, at around 00:15, the Armavir Police... “Square”. Pashinyan’s visit to Moscow caused a fight in the ruling faction "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Moscow caused a fight in the ruling faction. According to our sources, after the joint... “Square”. The Putin-Pashinyan meeting did not take place in a “love atmosphere” "Hraparak" newspaper writes. Despite Pashinyan-Putin's 30-point "lavash" statement during his visit to Moscow, in which the parties pledged allegiance to each other and... “People”. Samvel Balasanyan’s son will be appointed Consul of Armenia in Los Angeles According to "Zhoghovurd" daily, Misak Balasanyan, the son of the former mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan, will be appointed Consul of Armenia in Los... Former member of the Verkhovna Rada applied to the President of the Russian Federation... Former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ilya Kiva has applied to Russian President Vladimir Putin for political asylum and citizenship of the...